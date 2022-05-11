NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Drivers on the west side of Nags Head can expect a new speed limit this summer as city officials try to increase pedestrian safety.

Starting this June 1, the speed limit in all of Nags Head’s west side neighborhoods will be 20 mph. City officials say that is to increase pedestrian safety.

The change affects the following neighborhoods:

Carolinian Circle

Nags Head Pond

Vista Colony

Villa Dunes and Woodhill

North Ridge

Soundside Road

South Ridge

Nags Head Cove

Lakeside/Forbes/Forrest

Pond Island and Lone Cedar

#TRAFFIC: On June 1st, the speed limit in Nags Head's west side neighborhoods will be 20 mph to increase pedestrian safety.



They'll begin installing new speed limit signs soon.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/KB2dGpTHrt — Madison (@MadisonPearman) May 11, 2022

Nags Head Acres and the Village at Nags Head have already transitioned to the new speed limit.

The city is expected to starting installing the new signs soon.