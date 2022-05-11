NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Drivers on the west side of Nags Head can expect a new speed limit this summer as city officials try to increase pedestrian safety.
Starting this June 1, the speed limit in all of Nags Head’s west side neighborhoods will be 20 mph. City officials say that is to increase pedestrian safety.
The change affects the following neighborhoods:
- Carolinian Circle
- Nags Head Pond
- Vista Colony
- Villa Dunes and Woodhill
- North Ridge
- Soundside Road
- South Ridge
- Nags Head Cove
- Lakeside/Forbes/Forrest
- Pond Island and Lone Cedar
Nags Head Acres and the Village at Nags Head have already transitioned to the new speed limit.
The city is expected to starting installing the new signs soon.