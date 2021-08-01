Nags Head requiring masks in town buildings

OBX

Dare County is now considered to be an area of “high” community transmission for COVID-19.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, Nags Head will now require all staff and guests inside town facilities to wear a mask.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The mandate, effective August 2, requires face coverings in all town buildings regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

City officials say the mandate is for both staff and guests, including at board meetings.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10