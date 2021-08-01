Nags Head requiring masks in town buildings

Dare County is now considered to be an area of “high” community transmission for COVID-19.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, Nags Head will now require all staff and guests inside town facilities to wear a mask.

The mandate, effective August 2, requires face coverings in all town buildings regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

City officials say the mandate is for both staff and guests, including at board meetings.