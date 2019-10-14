Nags Head Police searching for suspects after man and woman assaulted man at hotel

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed and assaulted a man and woman at a hotel early Sunday morning.

Nags Head Police say they’re looking for 19-year-old Nathan Christopher Aldea and a 17-year-old, both of Kill Devil Hills.

Both Aldea and the 17-year-old are wanted for robbery and assault charges.

Police have already taken a third person, 18-year-old Kalihl Williams, into custody and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dare County non-emergency number, which is 252-473-3444 or the Dare County Crime Line 252-473-3111.