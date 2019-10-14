Nags Head Police searching for suspects after man and woman assaulted man at hotel

OBX
Posted: / Updated:

Nathan Christopher Aldea. Credit: Town of Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed and assaulted a man and woman at a hotel early Sunday morning.

Nags Head Police say they’re looking for 19-year-old Nathan Christopher Aldea and a 17-year-old, both of Kill Devil Hills.

Both Aldea and the 17-year-old are wanted for robbery and assault charges.

Police have already taken a third person, 18-year-old Kalihl Williams, into custody and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dare County non-emergency number, which is 252-473-3444 or the Dare County Crime Line 252-473-3111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories