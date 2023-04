Hole dug on a beach in Nags Head on April 18. (Credit: Town of Nags Head)

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – Nags Head officials are urging beachgoers to avoid digging holes in the sand.

Officials say large holes in the sand can be extremely dangerous to those digging the holes but also to beachgoers, emergency responders and wildlife.

If you need to dig a hole on the beach, officials say to keep it shallow and fill it in when you’re done.