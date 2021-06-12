Nags Head motel damaged by lightning strike

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Following days of severe weather, a favorite motel in Nags Head is working to assess the damage after they were struck by lighting.

Sea Foam Motel, in the 7100 block of S Virginia Dare Trail, was struck by lightning on Friday evening. Motel officials said on Facebook that no guests or staff members were harmed.

Nags Head Fire & Rescue responded to the incident and was able to put out the fire that was caused by the strike.

“Last night our beloved Sea Foam Motel was struck by lightning,” the motel posted on Facebook. “While we can’t prepare for when nature strikes, we are extremely grateful that every guest and every team member were unharmed.”

Officials from the motel are urging future guests to remain patient and not call call asking about reservations, check availability or rate quotes.

If any future stay is affected, guests will receive a call from the motel staff.