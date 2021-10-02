Nags Head hosting National Night Out on October 5

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Nags Head Police Department is set to host the 38th annual National Night Out on October 5.

Event organizers say the event will feature a bounce house, a dunking booth, a seatbelt simulator, as well as other activities for the kids. The police department will also provide food for the event.

The event, held at Dowdy Park, is meant to create a sense of community, as well as provide an opportunity to bring law enforcement and neighbors together under positive circumstances.