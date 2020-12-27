NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Town of Nags Head’s Fire Captain John Kenny’s last shift ended Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after 33 years with Nags Head Fire Rescue.
“Your time in turnout gear may be over, Captain, but the memories of your service to our community will be ever-lasting,” the rescue team posted in a Facebook post.
In addition to retiring this year, Kenny was the Town of Nags Head’s 2020 Earl Murray, Jr. Employee of the Year.
Latest Posts
- Nags Head Fire Rescue Captain retires after 33 years
- Heinicke in for Haskins, Washington falls to Panthers 20-13
- Man driving box truck charged after road closure for ‘suspicious vehicle’
- Young local artist raises $950 for Virginia Beach SPCA
- Crash in Greensville Co. causes damages to roadway and bridge on Route 301