Nags Head Fire Rescue Captain retires after 33 years

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Town of Nags Head’s Fire Captain John Kenny’s last shift ended Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after 33 years with Nags Head Fire Rescue.

“Your time in turnout gear may be over, Captain, but the memories of your service to our community will be ever-lasting,” the rescue team posted in a Facebook post.

In addition to retiring this year, Kenny was the Town of Nags Head’s 2020 Earl Murray, Jr. Employee of the Year.

Photo courtesy of Nags Head Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Nags Head Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Nags Head Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Nags Head Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Nags Head Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Nags Head Fire Rescue.

Latest Posts