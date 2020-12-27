Nags Head Fire Rescue Captain retires after 33 years

Photo courtesy of Nags Head Fire Rescue.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Town of Nags Head’s Fire Captain John Kenny’s last shift ended Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after 33 years with Nags Head Fire Rescue.

“Your time in turnout gear may be over, Captain, but the memories of your service to our community will be ever-lasting,” the rescue team posted in a Facebook post.

In addition to retiring this year, Kenny was the Town of Nags Head’s 2020 Earl Murray, Jr. Employee of the Year.

