Nags Head Beach nourishment project to end in the last week of August

NAGS HEAD, N. C., (WAVY) – The town of Nags Head gives an update of the beach nourishment project on Nags Head Beach which is expected to end this month.

In a video update posted on the town’s website, a submerged pipeline can be seen pumping sand on Nags Head beach near Mile Post 18.5 in the 8900 block of South Old Oregon Inlet.

Officials say a tie-in to another pipeline north of the beach to Mile Post 17 in the 8500 block of South Old Oregon Inlet will cap off the nourishment project.

The project is expected to be completed during the last two weeks of August with the removal of shore pipes and equipment lasting seven to ten days.

Several parking spaces at the Juncos Street public beach access are being used for the project, but the space remains open for public access.

The Forrest Street public beach access near Mile Post 15.5 remains closed for parking, however the community will still have access to the space.

Officials thank the residents and visitors for their patience during the nourishment process.