Nags Head beach access at Admiral Street closed to non-emergency vehicles, open to pedestrians

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials with the town of Nags Head announced Friday that due to public safety reasons, the Admiral Street public beach access is now closed to all non-emergency traffic attempting to drive on the beach.

The closed beach access is located in the 2600 block of South Virginia Dare Trail. The Bladen Street public access, to the south in the 3200 block of South Virginia Dare Trail, is open for vehicles to enter and exit the beach.

Both accesses remain open to pedestrians.

Four-wheel drive, state inspected vehicles with a proper Town permit (which cost $25), are allowed on the beach in both Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills from October 1 through April 30 each year.

Officials did not clarify what the public safety reasons were.

For more information on driving on the beach in Nags Head, click here.

Latest News