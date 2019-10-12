Closed portion of NC12 reopens after days of flooding that left dozens stranded

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Melissa brought high tides and strong winds that forced surf to crash through sand dunes onto parts of North Carolina Highway 12 for several days.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the overwash closed down the road between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

It reopened Saturday night around 10 p.m., but officials warn motorists to still use caution.

The stretch of road has kept dozens of people from making it in or out of the area.

We have now reopened NC12. Please remember to drive with extreme caution. There is still sand and water on the road in several places between the Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Village. — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) October 13, 2019

As the storm moves away, NCDOT hopes to see conditions improve by Sunday.

