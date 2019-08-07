Multiple sightings of waterspouts off the Outer Banks on Monday

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – There were several waterspout sightings Monday afternoon in multiple areas across the Outer Banks.

OBX Today posted images of waterspouts captured by people near Duck, Roanoke Island and Manteo areas of the barrier island.

Garden Deli & Pizzeria in Manteo posted a photo of a funnel cloud on Facebook Monday afternoon with a message saying “come get your pizza before we are blown to Oz.”

“Waterspouts are essentially weak tornadoes over water. When a waterspout moves on land, it officially becomes a tornado,” said Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein with WAVY sister station WNCN CBS 17. “Most of them never make it to land.”

WAVY viewer Theresa Steele‎ said she was in the Aydlett community of Currituck County on Monday when she captured video of a funnel cloud over the water near the Duck area.

Jennette’s Pier posted a photo taken by Larry Haley of a waterspout near Roanoke Island. The post said the funnel cloud disappeared quickly.

  • A waterspout is seen near Roanoke Island on Aug. 5, 2019. (Credit: Jenette’s Pier/Larry Haley via OBX Today)
  • A waterspout is seen near Duck on Aug. 5, 2019. (Credit: Crystal Simpson via OBX Today)
  • A waterspout is seen near Manteo on Aug. 5, 2019. (Credit: Crystal Simpson via OBX Today)

