Moped driver dies after crashing into Volkswagen at US 158 stoplight in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A man driving a moped died after he collided with a vehicle in Kill Devil Hills on Saturday.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Police, the crash occurred around noon Saturday in the area of US 158 and 5th Street.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that 58-year-old Kenneth Krick, the driver of the moped, was traveling southbound on US 158.

During this time, a Volkswagen Atlas was stopped at a red light on US 158 at 5th Street.

This is when police say Krick failed to stop and collided with the back end of the Volkswagen at an estimated speed of between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

Police say Kirk sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.