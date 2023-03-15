UPDATE: Police say Jerry Edwin Rose was safely located.

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — Officers in Southern Shores are looking for a missing elderly man who is possibly headed to Virginia.

According to a release from police Tuesday, 76-year-old Jerry Edwin Rose was last seen in the area of Wax Myrtle Trail. Jerry suffers from dementia and needs medical attention.

He is described as white, 5’10”, and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers with a yellow stripe. He was also driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla with NC registration OBX78049.

Those who have information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call Dare County officials at 252-473-3444.