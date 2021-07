VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Edjacent is a new organization based in Virginia Beach. It is focused on teachers, parents, administrators and more, to make sure they design their own legacy when it comes to teaching our children. They reach that goal through teaching each other.

"We really feel like the people who are closest to the learning, the child, the child's teacher, and their caregivers are the ones who should have the strongest voice in what their education looks like. And so, really, our mission is to really help educators to feel a strong sense of identity and purpose and know what they value so that they can properly kind of navigate the challenging world of educating students, to be able to say, 'This is what matters to me so I can prioritize. I can be resilient. I can be courageous when it comes to it," said Meghan Raftery, chief design officer of edjacent.