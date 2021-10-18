Manteo man arrested, accused of assaulting Dare County deputies

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and accused of assaulting Dare County deputies over the weekend.
According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working the B-District around 7 p.m. Sunday when they got out of their vehicle to investigate a disabled vehicle on Highway 64 in Manteo.
While they were investigating the driver accused of driving while impaired, deputies say the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Hunter Lane Garza, became combative and assaulted the deputies.
Garza was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garza is currently being held on a $30,000 secured bond.
