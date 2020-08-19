Man tried to break into Kitty Hawk Walgreens through drive-thru window, police say

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk are looking for a man who they say tried to enter a Walgreens by breaking a drive-thru window.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on August 12 at the Walgreens on N Virginia Dare Trail. The man was driving a dark colored 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, but wasn’t able to get inside after breaking the window, police say.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or private message them on Facebook.

