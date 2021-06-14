Man injured, thrown off boat after breaking wave strike at Oregon Inlet

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — One man was rescued Monday morning after a boat he was in was struck by a breaking wave at Oregon Inlet in Dare County.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, a 22’ Grady White boat carrying three people onboard attempted to cross the bar around 7:30 a.m. Monday when they encountered an unexpected 4-foot breaking wave.



The wave sent the boat airborne and one of the passengers lost his balance and was thrown forward from the impact.



The boat returned to the fishing center where the owner of the vessel asked nearby Coast Guard members for help. Officials say an EMT from the station quickly arrived on the scene to help.



Dare County EMS was able to get the passenger out of the water. The man sustained injuries to his upper body and was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital.



Residents planning to cross the bar are asked to call STA Oregon Inlet at 252-415-6260 or VHF Channel 16 for current conditions of the inlet/bar.