Man caught with LSD after traffic stop in Kitty Hawk

Booking photo of Joshua Ansink posted on the Kitty Hawk Police Department’s Facebook page.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man is facing charges after he was caught in possession of LSD during a traffic stop in Kitty Hawk.

According to a news release, Kitty Hawk officers stopped 31-year-old Joshua Ansink around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday

Kitty Hawk police found him in possession of 48 dosage units of LSD. They charged him with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Ansink has charges pending in Camden County for driving while impaired and reckless driving stemming from an incident on Aug. 25.

Ansink is being held in the Dare County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond.