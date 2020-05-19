1  of  2
Man caught on camera checking out expensive guitars before taking them from Kill Devil Hills music store

Courtesy – Jubilee Music Store

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was caught on camera breaking into a music store in Kill Devil Hills and stealing several expensive guitars.

On Monday around 7 a.m., a concerned citizen noticed a damaged window at Jubilee Music Store and immediately notified authorities. Law enforcement discovered that the store had been broken into.

The owner revealed that several guitars had been stolen along with other items.

Below are the stolen guitars:

  • A Gibson Les Paul Double valued at $6,999.
  • A Gibson Les Paul 120th anniversary valued at $1,400
  • A Gibson SG (copy) with lightning bolts on the front, valued at $999

Police say a fourth guitar was also stolen, however the confirmation of the make and model are still pending. An amplifier and guitar straps were also stolen following the break-in.

The alleged suspect was reportedly caught on the store’s security cameras just before 2 a.m. The suspect was described as a slender white male, approximately 5’8” wearing a helmet.

The suspect was wearing a gray and black sweatshirt, blue pants and dark-colored tennis shoes.
He had a white backpack with an orange stripe across the pack. He was wearing a black helmet
with gray stripes and on the back of the helmet was a gray and black sword.

Reports claim the man was seen moving through the store and carefully selecting which instruments he was going to steal. The suspect allegedly stacked the stolen items outside the store and operated a moped.

