Man arrested in connection to string of tire vandalism at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a string of tire vandalism in Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.

The unidentified 62-year-old man was caught in the act of slashing vehicle tires at Seashore Sunday afternoon.

At the around 3 p.m. on August 11, the man was arrested after National Park Service Rangers and Fish and Wildlife Officers saw the man in the act of puncturing an abandoned Jeep Cherokee’s tires parked on Ramp 23 located in Salvo, North Carolina.

The Jeep Cherokee was among the man’s majority target of several sport utility vehicles which included a couple Jeep Wranglers. Since the beginning of this year, at least 66 vehicles have been slashed at Seashore parking lots.

Officials say the arrest on Sunday afternoon was the result of a variety of investigative techniques used to catch the alleged suspect.

The man is expected to appear in federal court Monday afternoon in Elizabeth City.