Man arrested following stolen vehicle report in Dare County

OBX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Dare County was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies found with a reported stolen vehicle.

Dare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence near Harbor Drive in Manns Harbor just before 8 p.m. Monday for a stolen vehicle.

After sending out at BOLO for the vehicle, deputies were able to locate it a couple hours later in Kill Devil Hills.

34-year-old Steven Antron Burton was arrested and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of cocaine.

Burton is currently being held on a $40,000 secured bond.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10