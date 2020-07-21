Man arrested following stolen vehicle report in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Dare County was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies found with a reported stolen vehicle.
Dare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence near Harbor Drive in Manns Harbor just before 8 p.m. Monday for a stolen vehicle.
After sending out at BOLO for the vehicle, deputies were able to locate it a couple hours later in Kill Devil Hills.
34-year-old Steven Antron Burton was arrested and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of cocaine.
Burton is currently being held on a $40,000 secured bond.
