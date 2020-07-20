Man arrested following boat break-in in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested following a boat break-in in Dare County last week.

Police were called to the NC Wildlife Boat Access in Manns Harbor just after 6 a.m. on July 15 following reports of a breaking/entering and larceny that occured on a boat.

Deputies and investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and when officers located the man at his home, they say items from the break-in were located.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old David Nuell Wilder, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a boat, and possession of stolen property.

Wilder was released on a $12,000 bond.

