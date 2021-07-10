Man arrested after Kitty Hawk crash kills 1 motorist, sends 4 others to the hospital

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash in Kitty Hawk that killed one person and sent several others to the hospital earlier this month.

According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, 30-year-old Jarvisburg resident Billy Ray Turner was traveling northbound on US-158 on July 1 when the crash occurred.

Police say Turner drove around multiple vehicles, ran the red light at the intersection, and struck a vehicle turning left onto US-158 from the area of the post office.

Turner’s vehicle then fell onto its left side and struck six stopped vehicles that were heading south. Following the crash, 4 motorists were sent to the Outer Banks Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. An additional motorist was flown by Dare MedFlight to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where the person later succumbed to their injuries that evening.



Turner was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving, and running a red light. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.