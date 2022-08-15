KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is now in custody after another man was fatally shot in Kitty Hawk Sunday evening.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Martins Point Drive around 11:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a person with a gunshot wound.

When they got to the scene, deputies found 60-year-old William Bowlin with a gunshot wound to the chest. Bowlin was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

30-year-old Shayne Michael Perry was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder (felony). He is currently being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

No further information has been released.

Shayne Michael Perry, Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office