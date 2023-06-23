CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore says that Leatherback Sea Turtle eggs were found on Ocracoke Island.
According to a Facebook post, 93 eggs were found in a nest on the beach during a routine turtle patrol. This is the first time in 11 years that a Leatherback Sea Turtle has laid eggs on Ocracoke Island.
This is also only the sixth Leatherback Sea Turtle to nest on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Because the nest was located at the high tide line, biologists were able to relocate all 93 eggs to a safer spot.