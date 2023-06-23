CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore says that Leatherback Sea Turtle eggs were found on Ocracoke Island.

According to a Facebook post, 93 eggs were found in a nest on the beach during a routine turtle patrol. This is the first time in 11 years that a Leatherback Sea Turtle has laid eggs on Ocracoke Island.

This is also only the sixth Leatherback Sea Turtle to nest on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Photo Courtesy: National Park Service Photo Courtesy: National Park Service Photo Courtesy: National Park Service

Because the nest was located at the high tide line, biologists were able to relocate all 93 eggs to a safer spot.