FRISCO, N.C. — This is a not only a first for Cape Hatteras, but for the entire state of North Carolina.

National Park Service staff said they are used to seeing a few late bloomers during sea turtle nesting season — some mothers were spotted laying their eggs in late October for the past few years — but 2023 marks the first time on record that a mother has laid eggs in December.

Skipping November entirely, the mother is breaking the previous state record, set on Halloween in 2020. Before that year, most nesting ended in in the middle of September.

“We think we get sea turtles figured out and then they throw us a curveball, like this,” said William Thompson, a lead biological science technician for the National Park Service Hatteras District. “It’s unheard of for a sea turtle to be nesting in the month of December.”

A seashore resource manager was patrolling the shoreline near Frisco Sunday, Dec. 3 when she found tracks belonging to a Green sea turtle. There were signs of the mother digging a few holes before settling with a spot against the dunes.

“A false crawl of sorts, she did not like this spot,” Thompson said, noting a hole in the sand near the nesting site. “Here, you would kind of note the flippers. She’s moving in one direction, towards this mounded up area, which she dug herself.”

They dug up the nest to confirm it was there. Staff took measurements of some of the eggs before covering them. Then, they marked the site and blocked it off with signs and rope.

“Buried a trans-locator in front of the nest in case a storm comes through,” Thompson said.

He said they always expect a few late nesters, but this one sticks out as odd.

Since it is so late into the season, they may need to give the hatchlings a ride to the gulf stream, which is about five miles from the shore, according to Thompson. The babies could hatch in February, when cold ocean waters could prove challenging for the young turtles.

For the Hatteras district, Thompson said they have seen the most Green sea turtle nests laid in a year for 2023. His records show 52 out of their 380 nests are Green sea turtles. Each nest can have anywhere between 80 and 120 eggs. Thompson expects around 70% of the hatchlings in a given nest to make it out to sea.

Across all districts in the state of North Carolina, there are 1,724 recorded sea turtle nests for 2023.