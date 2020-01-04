Kitty Hawk Police searching for truck that dumped junk behind Walmart

KITTY HAWK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk are looking for the person that illegally dumped a bunch of stuff behind the Walmart on New Year’s Day.

Police say the suspect left a ping pong table, mattresses, a couch and piles of construction debris.

“Well, while many of us were enjoying our traditional New Years Day dinner it seems someone decided to pile their junk up behind Wal-mart at their dumpster instead of disposing of it the legal way. From the looks of it they were making room for all the new junk they received as gifts,” the police department said on Facebook.

These are surveillance photos from the Walmart.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup truck with silver wheels on the front and black wheels on the back.

The truck has stickers on the left back window. A toolbox and was pulling a yellow colored trailer.

If you have any information in this illegal dumping case, contact Kitty Hawk Police.

(Photo courtesy: Kitty Hawk Police)

(Photo courtesy: Kitty Hawk Police)

