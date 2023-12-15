KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — It starts with a pop-up window. Then thousands of dollars, or even tens of thousands of dollars disappear.

That’s how multiple people in Kill Devil Hills are falling for these online scams.

Kill Devil Hills police are reporting roughly $62,000 that was taken from people via online scams so far in 2023. They strike in a variety of ways and officers say they are very difficult to track.

One of the scams is described as a large and alarming pop-up, telling an 80-year-old in town that her computer has a virus. She called the number on screen and they told her that her identity was stolen.

Then someone pretending to be with her bank called and asked her to withdraw nearly $10,000 to buy several gift cards, then hand over the gift card codes. She never saw that money again.

“They feel embarrassed to have been tricked, but so many people fall for it,” explained Capt. John Towler with Kill Devil Hills Police.

Police released the phone number scammers asked her to call. When 10 On Your Side called, it went straight to voicemail. Towler said these scammers constantly change phone numbers.

The online scams hitting Kill Devil Hills take many forms. Some are bogus sale posts on Facebook Marketplace, while others ask for Bitcoin deposits. Another 70-year-old woman lost about $29,000 this year to a scam Bitcoin deposit.

“We’re not talking about the Bill Gates and the Jeff Bezos of the world,” Towler said. “These are people, like you and I, who can ill-afford to lose several thousand dollars like that.”

Towler said anyone asking for payments via gift cards is probably not legitimate. The scammers mostly target elderly people, so he wants to encourage younger relatives to sit down with loved ones and talk about these scams.

“Just like your parents at one point had the birds and the bees conversation with you (and) it was a little uncomfortable,” Towler said, “you need to have a little uncomfortable conversation to say ‘there’s people out there that mean you harm, grandma, grandpa,’ especially if it’s a senior.”

Towler recommends people search for suspicious phone numbers online, since there are many databases set up to track known scammers.