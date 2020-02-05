Kill Devil Hills officer injured while conducting traffic control

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – A Kill Devil Hills police officer was injured while assisting with traffic control early Wednesday morning.

The officer’s vehicle was parked behind a Dominion Energy work truck around 5:19 a.m., while crews were attending to an issue near the intersection of US 158 and Martin Street.

The officer’s emergency equipment was activated.

A white Ford pickup traveling northbound on US 158 slammed into the back of the patrol car, injuring the officer, who was seated inside. He was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation. According to Cpt. John Towler, the officer is OK and is resting at home.

The driver of the pickup was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown into the windshield. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Greenville. The passenger in the truck was wearing her seatbelt and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No Dominion Energy workers were injured.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.