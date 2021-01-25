Kill Devil Hills man arrested on gun charges

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 36-year-old man in Kill Devil Hills is facing several gun charges after reports of gun shots from his neighbors.

Officers from the Kill Devil Hills Police Department says the first violation occurred on November 22 when residents in the area of East 3rd Street reported shots being fired at around 8:00 p.m.



The second violation occurred on January 14, 2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m. when neighbors reported shots fired in the 300 block of W. Durham Street. No persons were targeted in either incident and no property was reported damaged on either occasion.







After further investigation, police identified 36-year-old Daniel Charles Duke II as the shooter. Following a search warrant of Duke’s home, police were able to obtain a 9mm Taurus semiautomatic handgun and 20-gauge shotgun in separate search.

Duke was charged with discharging a firearm in the town limits and possession of firearm by a felon. He was charged for both instances. Officials say he was able to pay bond requirements on both charges.

Possession of Firearm by Felon is a Class G felony. Discharging a Firearm in the Town limits is a

Class 3 misdemeanor.