KILL DEVIL HILLS, Va. (WAVY) — The Town of Kill Devil Hills is enforcing public nuisance ordinances at Aviation Park due to consistent vandalism.

Known as the “skate park,” “frog pond,” or the “turtle pond,” Aviation Park is a centrally located park in Kill Devil Hills off Veterans Drive across from First Flight High School and is the town’s busiest public park.

For the past three months, officials say incidents of disorderly conduct, vandalism, arson and other criminal mischief have occurred on a regular basis at the park resulting in over $2500 in damages.



Damage at Aviation Park, March 15, 2022 (Courtesy – Town of Kill Devil Hills)

There are security cameras at the park, however, the perpetrators of these incidents know all of the blind spots and the cameras cannot be placed in the public restrooms where much of the damage occurs.



Officials say the town’s more “passive mitigation efforts” such as signage and securing bathroom doors during the problem hours have not helped resolve the problem.

As a result, the police department has moved to a “more proactive stance” and is now enforcing public nuisance ordinances is to address the problem.



Effective immediately:

Plain clothes officers will be in the park on a regular basis

Uniform officers will conduct more foot patrols in the area

Any individual, including students/juveniles, who are seen violating the law will be banned from Aviation Park for up to one year and possibly face criminal charges This includes, but is not limited to, offenses such as underage possession of tobacco, tobacco use generally, vaping, littering, damage to property, disorderly conduct and affray

Park rules, such as designated areas for skateboards and use of the equipment in children’s playground by persons over 12, will also be enforced and violators will be banned from the park