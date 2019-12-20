KDH officer involved in crash while on the job

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – A Kill Devil Hills police officer was involved in a crash Friday morning.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at US 158 and 5th Street, in front of the K-Mart.

Northbound lanes are currently being diverted. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area of the crash.

Images provided by the police department show one of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a light pole, damaging it.

There is no word if anyone was injured.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating. 10 On Your Side has reached out to highway patrol for more information. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.