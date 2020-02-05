Breaking News
Hampton Roads to get 948 area code after region runs out of 757
KDH man hit by pickup found semi-conscious in a yard

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – A 55-year-old resident of Kill Devil Hills was seriously injured after he was hit by a truck Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1000 block of 8th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man semi-conscious in a yard. The investigation found that a 57-year-old man driving a white Ford pickup had hit him.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in Greenville for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.

