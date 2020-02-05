KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – A 55-year-old resident of Kill Devil Hills was seriously injured after he was hit by a truck Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1000 block of 8th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man semi-conscious in a yard. The investigation found that a 57-year-old man driving a white Ford pickup had hit him.
The injured man was taken to a hospital in Greenville for treatment.
No charges have been filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.
Latest Posts:
- Norfolk police officer and K9 ‘Baco’ receive award for exceptional service
- Drone 10: Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion amphitheater in Portsmouth canopy project moving along
- Final piece of Norfolk’s initiative to build 5 new schools — the Camp Allen School — opens Wednesday
- Blog: Unsettled, Stormy Pattern Setting Up
- KDH man hit by pickup found semi-conscious in a yard