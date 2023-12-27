NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN) is responding to a juvenile sperm whale stranded on the beach near Jennette’s Pier.

The MMSN has stated that because the whale is in the swash zone, which forms the land-ocean boundary, it is not safe for humans to work with. This also means that people are urged to not enter the water at all during this time.

Juvenile sperm whale stranded near Jennette’s Pier (Courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island)

While staff from MMSN wait for low tide to reassess human safety, they continue to observe the whale from the pier.

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island has stated that they will post an update after the situation has been reevaluated.