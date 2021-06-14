Improvements approved at Oregon Inlet marina

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Improvements at the Oregon Inlet marina in Manteo have been approved.

South Atlantic-Gulf Acting Regional Director Pedro Ramos at National Park Service (NPS) signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Oregon Inlet Marina Improvements.

The marina, located just north of Oregon Inlet, is operated by Oregon Inlet Fishing Center, LLC through a 20-year lease.

The new improvements will address the management of aging buildings that are not adapted to sea level rise, vessel traffic, navigation, fueling challenges in the marina, parking, viewshed and pedestrian and traffic flow.

The National Park Service is aiming to replace the 1960s-era buildings and improvements to fueling facilities, parking and circulation, and for dredging at the popular charter fishing marina.



The facilities will be built to better withstand climate change, sea-level rise and associated storm-related vulnerabilities.