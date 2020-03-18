Hyde County halts visitor travel on Ocracoke-bound ferries

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County in North Carolina has issued an emergency declaration preventing visitors from traveling on Ocracoke-bound ferries.

The Hyde County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to issue an emergency declaration limiting Ocracoke ferry travelers to only residents, property owners, workers, vendors and service providers.

The limitation is in response to the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The limit starts at 5 a.m. Thursday and will be in place until further notice.

Law enforcement will be posted at ferry terminals to check passenger identification and enforce the restriction.

For more information, visit the Hyde County website.

As of tomorrow morning, Hyde County will not be allowing visitors access to Ocracoke Island. As a result, only residents, property owners, vendors, workers and service providers will be allowed access to Ocracoke-bound ferries: https://t.co/10fTgi6hcf — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) March 18, 2020

Latest Posts: