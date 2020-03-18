Hyde County halts visitor travel on Ocracoke-bound ferries

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County in North Carolina has issued an emergency declaration preventing visitors from traveling on Ocracoke-bound ferries.
The Hyde County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to issue an emergency declaration limiting Ocracoke ferry travelers to only residents, property owners, workers, vendors and service providers.
The limitation is in response to the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The limit starts at 5 a.m. Thursday and will be in place until further notice.
Law enforcement will be posted at ferry terminals to check passenger identification and enforce the restriction.
For more information, visit the Hyde County website.
Latest Posts:
- Nike to give more than $15M to coronavirus relief efforts in Oregon
- Officials provide 6 online security tips for working from home
- 10 apps to help you deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 outbreak
- Lawmakers concerned with how the spread of coronavirus will impact homeless population
- Congress passes 2nd coronavirus aid package for families