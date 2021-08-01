‘Honorary grandmother’: Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of longtime horse

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — On Sunday, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in North Carolina announced the death of one of their oldest mares.

Hazel, a longtime resident of Penny Hill, was “well into her 20s, perhaps closer to 30,” according to officials. She was known for her role as honorary grandmother to many of the foals and watched them while their moms grazed and rested.

Hazel was also the mom of several foals.

She died “free, and on her own terms.”



