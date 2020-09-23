High tide wipes out dune rebuilding progress on NC12

High tide wipes out NC12 dune rebuilding at the north end of Ocracoke Island. (Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina DOT and Cape Hatteras National Seashore crews have been working to rebuild NC12 after part of the highway was wiped out from storms and high tides — and Wednesday, the tides struck again.

Closures started this weekend for part of the road from Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe, and on Ocracoke between the pony pens and the ferry terminal. The closures lasted through Monday and were expected to reopen on Tuesday.

However, another high tide was “severely hampering” reopening efforts Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Wednesday afternoon, the high tides washed out much of the dune rebuilding progress at the north end of Ocracoke Island.

Officials have not released information on when they expect the highway will reopen.

Here’s a side by side look at NC12 before and after.

The photos below show before and after the recent high tide.

Before:

Part of NC12 during the dune rebuild

(Courtesy: NCDOT NC12 Twitter)

NC12 rebuilding Seashore dunes the north end of Ocracoke Island

(Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore Twitter)

After:

Latest News