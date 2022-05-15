OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials are warning residents in the Outer Banks of rip currents for Sunday.

Officials from the weather center warned community members of high rip current risk and cool water temperatures south of Cape Hatteras including Frisco, Hatteras Village, and Ocracoke.



Ocean conditions will lead to powerful rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended and residents are asked to stay out of the water!

There is moderate rip current risk and cool water temperatures at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water.

Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.

