HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina transportation officials are adding ferry runs on the Outer Banks.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle ferry route is expanding its summer departure schedule. Now through Sept. 21, from Tuesday through Thursday, the number of scheduled departures will increase from 36 to 52.

This announcement follows a 10 On Your Side investigation earlier this summer that highlighted the ways the reduction in ferry service to Ocracoke Island was impacting businesses.

Here is the updated Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday schedule for Aug. 22 through Sept. 21:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and midnight.

The Friday through Monday schedules will remain at their current levels.

The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) also operates a passenger ferry, which makes three round trips every day between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village. The Ocracoke Express summer season was supposed to end on July 31, but due to demand and funding, it will now continue through the Labor Day weekend. Reservations are available at www.ncferry.org or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.