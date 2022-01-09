Hatteras Ferry running reduced routes Monday, Tuesday due to COVID-19

OBX

FILE – This Aug. 24, 2011 file photo shows a ferry from Ocracoke Island arriving in Hatteras, N.C. At the end of Hatteras Island, near the museum, you can take a free ferry from Hatteras Island to Ocracoke Island, which is still part of the national seashore. The ferry takes about 40 minutes. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Those looking to take the Hatteras Ferry on Monday or Tuesday will need to be aware of a reduced schedule.

According to officials, a large number of COVID cases and exposures among their staff are forcing them to operate on a reduced schedule. The changes will be in effect on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11.

The ferries will operate on the following schedule:

HatterasOcracoke
4:30 a.m.
6 a.m.
7:30 a.m.
9 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
12 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
3 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
6 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
12 a.m.

For more information, call 252-996-6000.

