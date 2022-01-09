Hatteras Ferry running reduced routes Monday, Tuesday due to COVID-19

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Those looking to take the Hatteras Ferry on Monday or Tuesday will need to be aware of a reduced schedule.
According to officials, a large number of COVID cases and exposures among their staff are forcing them to operate on a reduced schedule. The changes will be in effect on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11.
The ferries will operate on the following schedule:
|Hatteras
|Ocracoke
|—
|4:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|—
|—
|7:30 a.m.
|9 a.m.
|—
|—
|10:30 a.m.
|12 p.m.
|—
|—
|1:30 p.m.
|3 p.m.
|—
|—
|4:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|—
|—
|7:30 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|—
|—
|10:30 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|—
For more information, call 252-996-6000.
