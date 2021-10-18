Hallucinations of shootings lead to man getting arrested on multiple drug charges in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hallucinations of shootings led to a man facing multiple drug charges in Dare County.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, they got the call just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14 regarding an individual “being shot at” in the Sir Chandler Drive area of Colington Harbor.

When they got to the scene, deputies learned that there was no one being shot at and the caller was having hallucinations.

During the investigation, deputies were able to find unspecified amounts of Xanax, Suboxone, LSD, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials and numerous pieces of paraphernalia.

24-year-old Colington resident Ryan Thomas Philbrook was arrested on several charges including:

(F) PWIMSD (Possesion with the intent to manufature, sell, or deliver) Schedule IV Controlled Substance

(F) Possession of Methamphetamine

(F) Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

(M) Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance

(M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office says Philbrook was later released on a $30,000 secured bond.

Ryan Thomas Philbrook, Oct. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office)