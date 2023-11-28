MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – The National Parks Service is inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking event for the Ocracoke Light Station project on Dec. 7.

The National Parks Service has awarded a 3.6 million dollar project to raise and make repairs to the Double Keepers’ Quarters and other structures at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Light Station. The 15-minute event caps off the year-long celebration of the Ocracoke Light Station’s 200th anniversary in front of the Double Keepers’ Quarters at 2 p.m.

The event will include brief remarks followed by the breaking of ground by representatives from the National Park Service, Hyde County, the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office and the contractor, Terra Site Constructors LLC.

The Double Keepers’ Quarters will be open for public viewing after the ceremony for one hour, and the base of the Ocracoke Lighthouse will be open from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Ocracoke Light Station project groundbreaking event (Courtesy: National Park Service)

The project is expected to last 12 months and will include the following updates:

Raise the Double Keepers’ Quarters more than 4-feet to protect against storm surges.

Raise the Store House, Carpenter’s Shop, Generator House and Privy by 2-feet on concrete masonry piers with concrete footers.

Repair interior and exterior storm damage and repaint all structures.

Remediate all structures for mold, lead based paint and asbestos containing material.

Install a pathway from the existing boardwalk to a custom lift to the Double Keepers’ Quarters – The pathway and custom lift will meet Architectural Barriers Act accessibility standards.

Attendees of the event are encouraged to park at the nearby Ocracoke Township Tourism Development Authority parking lot.