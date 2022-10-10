RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Say goodbye to the S-Curves on the old section of NC12.

Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 known as the ‘S-Curves’. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge, which opened late July.

The work is expected to take about six weeks without disrupting traffic on NC12.

The ‘S-Curves’ area had been one of the most vulnerable sections of N.C. 12, periodically facing ocean overwash that forced closures of the highway during nor’easters and tropical weather events.

According to NC12 officials, the bypassed area has been covered in water and sand three times in the last month, during tidal surges caused by Hurricanes Earl, Fiona and Ian.

Once the removal is complete, the area will be returned to the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, per NCDOT’s original easement agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.