DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a Gloucester woman’s body was found in the Croatan Sound in Dare County over the weekend.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 600 block of Skyco Road on Roanoke Island Sunday morning regarding a call about a kayaker who found a deceased person near the shoreline.

After further investigation, officials identified the body as 55-year-old Gloucester resident Lori Ann Stone.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and is currently helping with the investigation.

At this time, deputies say there is no evidence of foul play and it appears to be an isolated incident with “no immediate concerns to citizens.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980 or Dare County Communications at 252-473-3444.

No further information has been released.