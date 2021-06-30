Giant ‘Shark Week’ blimp flies over Outer Banks, heading to Virginia Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — No, it’s not a Sharknado.

Discovery is ushering in Shark Week with a blimp that’s flying over the East Coast.

The blimp is 128 feet long and 44 feet high.

The blimp flew an average of 250 miles a day from June 24 through July 1.

The blimp started in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 24. The next day, it flew into Atlanta, and on Saturday, it made its way from Anderson, South Carolina, to Spartanburg, South Carolina, and ended the day in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the blimp went overhead in Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh and Durham.

The blimp made its way over the Outer Banks beaches Wednesday and fly toward Virginia beaches Thursday.

Discovery is inviting the public to keep up with the Shark Week blimp’s journey using the hashtag #SharkWeek.

The event is to promote Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+ which starts on July 11.

