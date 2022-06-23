COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — Former Corolla wild stallion, Sea King, was involved in an accident late Saturday night and needs his eye removed, as well as reconstruction surgery.

King’s owner, Tommi Grey, created a GoFundMe to help pay for the vet bills and reached over her goal in two days.

After being notified by Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s (CWHF) former director Karen McCalpin, CWHF posted the link on Tuesday to their Facebook page and Grey has already received over $5000 for their $2000 goal.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, a faulty gate lock allowed King and other horses to escape towards a busy highway. King was the only horse to not make it across safely and was found after two hours with his skull partially crushed from a hit-and-run.

There has been no updates if King has undergone surgery yet.

King and Grey have competed in many shows, games and trails winning multiple awards showing off his capability in a domestic setting.

Any more donations to go towards recovery and care can be received here.