Flamingos spotted at Pea Island on the Outer Banks by photographer Jeffrey Lewis (Courtesy of Jeffrey Lewis)

PEA ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s a development that’s got folks tickled pink.

Flamingos from down south (some as far away as Mexico) have been spotted across the East Coast and as far north as Ohio after scientists believe they hitched a ride with Hurricane Idalia.

And that includes the Outer Banks. Photographer Jeffrey Lewis snagged a few photos of the birds on Pea Island.

Some were also reported on Plum Tree Island National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia.

Susan Hunter with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says typically you see small birds brought in by hurricanes, but not flamingos.

Some of the birds are from the Yucatán Peninsula, based on tracking bands placed by researchers there, but they could’ve been picked up anywhere in the Caribbean, Hunter says.

She said most of the birds will hopefully try to make their way back south, but they could stay awhile due to current warm weather in our area.

WAVY’s Amy Avery talked with Hunter and will have more coming up later today.