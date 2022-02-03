Five people rescued after two fish boats grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Two fishing boats washed ashore in the Outer Banks on Wednesday night.
National Park officials said the two boats washed ashore before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night about a mile south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s ramp four. The boats may have collided but NPS is working to learn more.
One boat was a 35-foot-long vessel named Reel Lucky, registered in New Jersey. The other was a 32-foot-long vessel named Bite Me, registered in Pennsylvania.
They were both still grounded as of Thursday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
