Five people rescued after two fish boats grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Two fishing boats washed ashore in the Outer Banks on Wednesday night.

National Park officials said the two boats washed ashore before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night about a mile south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s ramp four. The boats may have collided but NPS is working to learn more.

One boat was a 35-foot-long vessel named Reel Lucky, registered in New Jersey. The other was a 32-foot-long vessel named Bite Me, registered in Pennsylvania.

They were both still grounded as of Thursday afternoon.

Two boats washed ashore (photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

No injuries were reported.