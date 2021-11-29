Fishing vessel previously stranded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore now free

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A fishing vessel previously grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore is now free.

Officials posted about the stranded fishing vessel on Monday, although it is unclear how long the vessel has been grounded in the Seashore.

The vessel named F/V JONATHAN RYAN was found near off-road vehicle ramp 48 which is approximately 1.25 miles southeast of the Frisco Campground.

Later in the day, officials posted that the vessel safely departed the Seashore.

In a post on social media, officials thanked U.S. Coast Guard officials along with the vessel’s crew and owner for their quick response.

The F/V JONATHAN RYAN has safely departed Cape Hatteras National Seashore. We appreciate the quick response from the U.S. Coast Guard and the vessel's crew and owner. pic.twitter.com/Jg5GF9CYPe — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) November 29, 2021

F/V JONATHAN RYAN, Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

